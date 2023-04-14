Meet Bella: Don Tequila's newest robot server

Everywhere you look, new technology is being introduced to make life a little easier including at one local restaurant.

Not only is it helping take a load off of servers, but it's also giving customers something to smile about.

Don Tequila in Amherst is shifting some of the heavy lifting to its latest hire.

Meet Bella.

She's serving up salsa and smiles at customers.

"We knew other restaurants in the area didn't have them, so we wanted to be the first one to have it, to kind of get some attention. And we've got more than we could ever expect," manager Anthony Ziroli.

Ziroli reached out to a company in Georgia that creates these robots.

Think of it as a Roomba but instead of cleaning floors, it's changing the way we serve.

"We use to stack the plates on our arms and take them out to the table. And now we can put it on the robot and program multiple stops and get to the tables faster," Ziroli said. "We don't scold ourselves with plates anymore, that's for sure."

Ziroli said Bella is not taking anyone's job but instead is making it easier.

"We basically just got it to entertain the customers," Ziroli said. "It's really good with the kids. They can pet the head over here."

Customers say it's leaving an impression and employees are welcoming Bella with open arms.

