Multiple 911 systems in Lorain County experience outages, issue since resolved

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Cities in Lorain County experienced 911 system outages Sunday evening, according to the county.

All outages have since been resolved.

Here were the outages:

Amherst—seven digit emergency numbers: Police, Fire, Ambulance: 440-988-4421.

Elyria—seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-323-3302. Fire/Ambulance: 440-323-3307.

Kipton—seven digit emergency number: Police/Fire/Ambulance: 440-323-1212.

LaGrange—seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-355-4469. Fire/Ambulance: 440-355-5566.

North Ridgeville—seven digit emergency numbers: Police: 440-327-2191. Fire/Ambulance: 440-327-4001.

South Amherst—seven digit emergency number for Police/Fire/Ambulance: 440-323-1212.

Wellington—seven digit emergency number for Police/Fire/Ambulance: 440-647-2244.