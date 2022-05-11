Multiple injured after Lorain fiery crash

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Fire Department is investigating a fiery crash.

The four-car crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Grove Avenue and Homewood Drive.

When officials arrived, they found multiple victims involved in the accident.

Two victims were extricated by good Samaritans before they arrived and two more were extricated by firefighters.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash.

The victims were transported to Mercy Hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.