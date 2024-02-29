NE Ohio Moms make major impact through new Queen Moves nonprofit, free store

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A group of Northeast Ohio women have come together and started a nonprofit in hopes of highlighting the power of community and the true strength of mothers.

Their goal is to support and serve area families and women in need.

"Queen Moves" is making moves in Cleveland and at their newly opened North Ridgeville free store location.

This all started back in 2022 as a women empowerment group created by Desiree Colasent.

Colasent and Queen Moves Executive Administrator Beth Busa hosted two toy drives through that group, and then quickly realized the group had much more to give.

Colasent says it's now about erasing the stigma over asking for help and truly empowering one another.

"I want them to feel like they're royalty," Colasent said.

The duo are on a mission to serve their community.

"This has been a dream of mine," Busa said.

"We are all-inclusive. So we are Black-owned, women-owned and LGBT-owned," Colasent said.

Through Colasent's newly founded nonprofit, the area moms aim to make every person feel and look their best.

They're helping those directly impacted by domestic violence, evictions and natural disasters as poverty rates surge in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

"We want people to come in here and take what they need. It's hard to ask for help. The numbers are staggering," Busa said.

"St. Joseph Academy taught Beth and I help thy neighbor, and we are helping thy dear neighbor. As mothers—we have shared experiences and get the struggle," Colasent said.

For a few weeks, and thanks to an army of volunteers and donors, they successfully collected thousands of articles of clothing in every style and size imaginable.

This also includes accessories, shoes, plenty of toys and various personal hygiene items for the "Treat Yo Self corner."

"We had women donate brand new Bath and Body Works items," Colasent said.

They transformed a former classroom at the old Fields-Sweet Elementary School on Root Road in North Ridgeville into their first ever brick-and-mortar location—dubbed "the Queen Moves Boutique".

Everything found here is 100% free of charge to clients.

"People want to see their items be used for good," Busa said.

"We'll dress them. They'll look nice. They'll have a personal shopper with them to pick out items that will fit them and work well with other items in the store," Colasent said.

Colasent says Queen Moves is more than just clothing. It's a lifestyle.

She wants this to be a safe space for everyone who steps foot inside—regardless of their age, gender or how they identify.

"Women need to help other women move forward—like the queen on a chess board! The queen is the most powerful piece on that chess board because it can move anywhere as long as there's no obstructions," Colasent said.

Every person who shops at the North Ridgeville location will have their dignity maintained and feel safe—regardless of their size or style.

Colasent hopes the nonprofit is a beacon of light for those struggling to get back on their feet and a true support system, whether you're a client or a volunteer.

"We have grieving widows; we have people who have lost children. They bond while they volunteer. So not only are we helping the community, we are helping women who come in, and they're creating amazing friendships," Colasent said.

Colasent told News 5 that what inspired the clothing donation aspect was a kimono/jacket from a plus-size clothing store she purchased a few years ago.

She lost 180 pounds and says she knew she had clothing to give to those in need.

"I knew this item would make someone feel special. It may no longer fit me, but this could make someone feel absolutely beautiful," Colasent said.

Queen Moves is actively accepting client applications starting on March 1 for those in need.

There is a brief screening process.

There are no drop-ins or drop-offs at the location.

If you need help or you want to apply, you can e-mail Queenmovesinc@outlook.com with questions OR send them a message on Facebook or Instagram.

In addition, Queen Moves needs volunteers to help run operations and pick up donations.

Queen Moves is also accepting monetary donations and additional clothing.

You can donate to their verified Zelle page.

The community support has already been so strong with clothing donations—Colasent says they are looking to expand to a second store location.

She hopes to find a spot in West Park or near that area to cover Cuyahoga County clients in need.

Colasent encourages folks to reach out, if they have an affordable space for rent.

