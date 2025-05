Some services in Lorain County are being impacted due to a network security incident, according to county commissioners.

Several departments are closed until the impacted systems are brought back online.

Those include:



Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

General Division and Domestic Relations/Juvenile Court.

Divisions Lorain County Adult Probation.

Other agencies, including 911 services, the sheriff's office, and emergency management, were not impacted.