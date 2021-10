AMHERST, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Amherst.

The crash happened Saturday around 2 p.m. on County Road 30.

Kenneth Schmidt, 63, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide on County Road 30, when he drove into a sign and was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.