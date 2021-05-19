Ohio Turnpike’s Middle Ridge Plaza sells $1 million Mega Millions prize

AMHERST, Ohio — Middle Ridge Plaza, located off the Ohio Turnpike at 4606 Turnpike Plaza, sold a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The lucky person driving the Ohio Turnpike matched the 5-of-5 number, but not the Mega Ball number to win the prize.

The winner used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their winning. The odds of getting a 5 of 5 on a Mega without the Mega ball are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s $475 Mega Millions drawing were: 3-5-56-61-66 +04

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $515 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Middle Ridge Plaza will receive a $1,00 sales bonus. This is Ohio’s third $1 million Mega Millions prize win for 2021.

Ohioans who are vaccinated get still enter the state’s Vax-a-Million drawing for a chance to win $1 million. The odds of winning as of Wednesday, based on the number of fully vaccinated residents in the state, is 1 in 4.4 million.

