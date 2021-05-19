Watch
Ohio Turnpike’s Middle Ridge Plaza sells $1 million Mega Millions prize

Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:46:35-04

AMHERST, Ohio — Middle Ridge Plaza, located off the Ohio Turnpike at 4606 Turnpike Plaza, sold a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The lucky person driving the Ohio Turnpike matched the 5-of-5 number, but not the Mega Ball number to win the prize.

The winner used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their winning. The odds of getting a 5 of 5 on a Mega without the Mega ball are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s $475 Mega Millions drawing were: 3-5-56-61-66 +04

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $515 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Middle Ridge Plaza will receive a $1,00 sales bonus. This is Ohio’s third $1 million Mega Millions prize win for 2021.

Ohioans who are vaccinated get still enter the state’s Vax-a-Million drawing for a chance to win $1 million. The odds of winning as of Wednesday, based on the number of fully vaccinated residents in the state, is 1 in 4.4 million.

RELATED: Ohio vaccine lottery: Everything you need to know about 'Vax-a-Milllion' drawings

