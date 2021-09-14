Olmsted Township man dies in Indiana crash

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Olmsted Township man died in a crash in Indiana on Monday at around 5:15 p.m. on the I-80 Toll Road in LaGrange County.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2020 Mack truck crashed into the passenger side of a red 2018 Kenworth semi-tractor.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Mack truck, 67-year-old Herbert Meade, was driving east in the left lane behind the semi-tractor.

Troopers said the eastbound lanes of I-80 were restricted down to the left lane due to road construction and traffic ahead had slowed.

The driver of the semi-tractor began to slow for the stopped traffic, but Meade failed to stop and crashed into the semi-tractor, according to troopers.

According to troopers, there was heavy damage to the Mack truck with Meade trapped.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

