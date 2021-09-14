Watch
NewsLocal NewsLorain County

Actions

Olmsted Township man dies in Indiana crash

items.[0].image.alt
Indiana State Police
Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 5.03.42 PM.png
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:14:58-04

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Olmsted Township man died in a crash in Indiana on Monday at around 5:15 p.m. on the I-80 Toll Road in LaGrange County.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2020 Mack truck crashed into the passenger side of a red 2018 Kenworth semi-tractor.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Mack truck, 67-year-old Herbert Meade, was driving east in the left lane behind the semi-tractor.

Troopers said the eastbound lanes of I-80 were restricted down to the left lane due to road construction and traffic ahead had slowed.

The driver of the semi-tractor began to slow for the stopped traffic, but Meade failed to stop and crashed into the semi-tractor, according to troopers.

According to troopers, there was heavy damage to the Mack truck with Meade trapped.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.