Owner of Elyria Bike Center devoted to the cycle of giving, hopes to ramp up volunteer roster

ELRYIA, Ohio — Edward Stewart is an avid cyclist and retiree.

“I’ve been in cycling for over 30 years,” he said. “It’s more of my therapist, it calms me.”

While his passion for cycling lives on as the founder of the “Silver Wheels Cycling Club,” which is the largest club in the Elyria area, Stewart’s life is now a constant cycle of giving back.

As Stewart explains, his mission to invest in others came when he “visited the Ohio city co-op down in the flats in Cleveland and that was 25 years ago when they were just barely starting. I said boy this is really cool. The seed was planted then."

Then in 2017, the last bike shop in Elyria left town. Stewart’s reaction was, “well, we can’t have that.”

So, with help from a friend, Stewart started the Elyria Bicycle Education Center, also known as The Bike Center. There, Stewart and his team of volunteers give bikes a new purpose. Larry Wilson, who is also retired, started volunteering two years ago after a friend recommended that he lend a hand.

“It’s just fulfilling. It really is.”

The Growing Need

With rising costs and a lack of financial means and transportation for many who live nearby, the center repairs abandoned bikes but is most often donated by the community. The bikes are sold to those in need at an affordable price. They are also often gifted for free. The center also partners with the Amherst Police Department, Avon Police Department, Elyria Police Department, and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office to take in reported stolen bikes that end up abandoned by their owners.

“The word gets out that we have an expensive but good bike,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he was never desensitized to the plight many families in his community face.

“There are so many stories,” he said. “We prioritize repairs because they’ve got to get to work. They’ve got to get to school. They’ve got to go shopping or just whatever.”

Now five years in, Stewart’s therapeutic outlet has come full circle and his passion is helping steer others.

“Once we opened, I did see an increase in cycling. Now, we get people coming from all over the county,” said. “Our main item is something that we don’t buy. So, it’s up to us what we do with it.”

Help Wanted

During the pandemic, Stewart says the surge for bikes was unlike anything he had ever seen. Yet, that demand has carried on. Though without more volunteers, the demand for repairs can be a challenge to maintain. Stewart says he also has not been able to host any mechanical and bike safety workshops due to limited help.

With added volunteers, Stewart hopes to expand and duplicate the bike center on the West side of Elyria as there are no bike shops close to that side of town.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit the center during business hours. The Bike Center’s hours are as follows:

Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Noon to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday Noon to 5 p.m.

