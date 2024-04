For the second time in two days, a bald eaglet hatched at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

The second eaglet hatched around 7:30 a.m., according to the Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook page.

The first eaglet hatched Tuesday around 6:41 a.m.

Proud parents, Stars and Stripes, laid three eggs this year.

The first egg was spotted on March 1.

