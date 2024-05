A dog named Tuesday, who has been at the Berea Animal Rescure Friends (ARF) since October, is still searching for her forever family.

Tuesday is housebroken and can even ring a bell to let her parents know she needs to go out.

She is currently in a foster home after spending so much time inside the shelter.

Her foster mom says she's crate-trained but has been left alone for a few hours at a time without going into it and has done great.

If you want to learn more about Tuesday, click here.