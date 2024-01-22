Watch Now
Volunteers needed to deliver meals to senior citizens in Lorain County

The Lorain County Office on Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver food boxes to homebound senior citizens.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 22, 2024
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Office on Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver food boxes to homebound senior citizens.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to the agency's executive director, Nicolle Bellmore-Pierse, about what volunteers can expect.

"For delivering food boxes, it's once or twice a month, said Bellmore-Pierse. "Volunteers work with our food pantry manager to schedule that."

In 2023, the Lorain County Office on Aging delivered more than 24,000 meals to seniors in need.

If you're interested in volunteering, call (440) 326-4800.

