Woman killed in Elyria fire; authorities say hoarding was a factor

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Oxford Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke, according to a news release from the fire department.

While attempting to get inside of the home, crews found extreme hoarding conditions, which limited search and rescue, the release states.

A woman was found in the heavily cluttered basement, where she was transported to University Hospitals Elyria where she was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

According to fire crews, the home was so cluttered inside that demolition is to take place by the end of the day Tuesday so that all hot spots can be addressed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

