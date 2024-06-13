2 teens killed in Lafayette Township crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man and woman dead in Lafayette Township in Medina County.

Troopers were called to County Road 40 near County Road 181 around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2010 Hyundai Accent on the side of the road.

A preliminary investigation from troopers revealed that the Hyundai was heading northbound when it went on the right side of the road, over-corrected and went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and street sign, and overturned, before halting after striking a tree.

Dale Wurgler, 18, and Alex Limas, 19, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

