Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMedina County News

Actions

2 teens killed in Lafayette Township crash

Ryan Road Medina 2x fatal 2.jpg
WEWS
Ryan Road Medina 2x fatal 2.jpg
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2024

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man and woman dead in Lafayette Township in Medina County.

Troopers were called to County Road 40 near County Road 181 around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2010 Hyundai Accent on the side of the road.

A preliminary investigation from troopers revealed that the Hyundai was heading northbound when it went on the right side of the road, over-corrected and went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and street sign, and overturned, before halting after striking a tree.

Dale Wurgler, 18, and Alex Limas, 19, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through