The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday in Wadsworth.

According to troopers, Cooper Wrobel was riding a Aprilla Tuono VR 1100 Factory motorcycle eastbound on I-76.

Troopers said the motorcycle overturned to its side, ejecting Wrobel.

According to troopers, he was struck by oncoming traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.