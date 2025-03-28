Watch Now
25-year-old dead, 2 injured after Medina County motorcycle crash

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 25-year-old man dead and two others injured.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 18 and State Road in Sharon Township between an SUV and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Jacob King, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Akron General Hospital with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old man driving the SUV was transported to Medina Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

