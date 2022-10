MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man fell off his boat Monday night and died at Chippewa Lake.

Deputies received a call around 7:15 p.m. from a boater who spotted 32-year-old Matthew Trowbridge lodged between his boat and trailer.

According to deputies, they believe he was attempting to load his boat when he slipped and fell between the two and was unable to free himself.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.