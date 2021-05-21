Ashley HomeStore Outlet opens in Medina Friday

MEDINA, Ohio — An Ashley HomeStore Outlet opened in Medina Friday morning, with a wide selection of furniture and mattresses, and one of the largest home furniture showrooms in the country, according to a news release from the company.

Peter Gunn / News 5 Employees cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Ashley HomeStore Outlet in Medina Friday morning.

The Ashley HomeStore Outlet is located at 4927 Grande Shoppes Ave. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Ashley Furniture website. Click here for directions and more information.

The outlet will give Northeast Ohioans the chance to check out Ashley’s selection of living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, as well as popular mattress brands, the release states.

Peter Gunn / News 5 A look inside the showroom at the Ashley HomeStore Outlet in Medina.

The outlet is owned by The Wellsville Group, a regional company which owns and operates several Ashley HomeStores in the tri-state area

“We are thrilled to open our ninth showroom in northeast Ohio, in the community of Medina,” said managing partner Timothy Quinn. "Ever since we opened our Fairlawn showroom in 2013, demand for our product has only increased, and we’ve since opened showrooms in Mentor, Brooklyn, Mayfield Heights, Avon, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, and North Olmsted.”

The opening of the Medina outlet comes as customers here and across the country have had to deal with a shortage of furniture caused by, you guessed it, the COVID pandemic, as some have had to wait weeks or months to receive furniture they’ve already ordered.

