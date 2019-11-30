BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Michelle and Scott Naelitz have been stringing lights for nearly a month. The pair have been going all out for Christmas in the 300 block of Crestway Oval in Brunswick for the better half of 10 years.

You barely know where to look. There are lights on every inch of this house, back yard and even side yard.

"Every year we go out and we pick up more stuff, we add to it every year and at this point I think we're starting to run out of room," Scott said.

Everyone who passes their elaborate lights display can't help but smile.

"Usually my husband does all the lights and I do all the layout," Michelle said.

The lights are stunning, but the main focus of all of this is giving back.

People who come to check out the Christmas display are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Brunswick food pantry.

"It's just something that is close to our heart, we feel its important we've been blessed over the years and we figured why not? Why not do it to help others?" Michelle said.

Michelle said as the display grows, so do the donations.

"The last two years we've been able to fill up my husbands truck twice, two big truck loads and take it over there," she said.

They love bringing the entire community together to spread the Christmas spirit with lights, laughs and a little love.