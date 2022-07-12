BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — As summer break continues, more and more kids are being ticketed by Brunswick Hills police officers. Though, instead of hefty fines and court dates, these good citations are landing them at the police station with their choice of fun toys and treats. It’s part of a new community initiative started by Officer Wayne Fisher, who is on a mission to foster positive relationships with the township’s youngest civilians.

“It’s great that I can be somebody the kids can look up to,” Fisher said. “We want the kids to come up to us if they have an issue or need help.”

Fisher, a 13-year patrolman with the Brunswick Hills police force, is also the new School Resource Officer for the township’s elementary schools. At school, is where he got this idea, which started as a joke, to ticket kids for “good” behavior began.

“The kids would ask for your autograph, and then I just thought I would play a little game with it,” Fisher said.

As Fisher recalls, “two young ladies were being good at their table and I just went up to them and wrote them a fake million-dollar citation,” he said. “They loved it. All the other kids wanted a citation or they want to come up, they wanted a citation or they wanted …my autograph for them.”

Fisher says he shared what happened with his chief and the administrative secretary. Immediately after, they decided to start handing out citations to kids throughout the neighborhood for good behavior. Fisher says when officers are out patrolling, they’re also looking for “kids that are riding their bikes with their helmets on. They might be doing yard work with their parents [or] being safe when they cross the street.”

Kids who are cited are then encouraged to visit the police station to pick up their choice of a prize, which is donated from local businesses, found inside a treasure case. Fisher says the community’s support is appreciative and helps build more trust.

“It’s a great investment in the community making sure that people know that we’re out here to help them out. We’re not here just to give tickets or citations or yell at you for committing a crime,” he said.

As for the kids, getting into good trouble isn’t so bad.