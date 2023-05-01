Brunswick looks to build multi-use market similar to beloved West Side Market

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Could Brunswick be getting its own version of a West Side Market?

A local business owner and entrepreneur believes there is serious promise and potential in the Northeast Ohio suburb, and he says it's the perfect spot for something similar.

Nick Kyriazis worked for several years in casino construction in Las Vegas and hopes to add some of that flare here.

"Having the energy and the ideas that I gained in Vegas working for the casinos, I thought this is a good idea to put a project here that will draw people in the city and make Brunswick a destination," Kyriazis, owner of Market 42 said.

He wants to take Brunswick to the next level.

Instead of residents traveling to neighboring Strongsville and Downtown Cleveland, he said the full shopping, dining and living experience should happen in Brunswick.

"It just makes sense. We need to retain and support resident needs," Kyriazis said.

The project is gaining major acclaim from city leaders.

"It's a community-driven project with community ownership," Grant Aungst, Community and Economic Development Director City of Brunswick.

What may look like an abandoned business and grassy field to some—is actually so much more to Kyriazis.

He's making his grand vision a reality and planting entrepreneurial roots.

Over the next several months—crews will work to transform the space along busy Pearl Road north of Sleepy Hollow into a multicultural mixed-use market.

It will take on the name Market 42.

The sprawling 26,000-square-foot area will offer more than three dozen specialty vendors.

Brunswick officials say it's truly a modern-day twist on Cleveland's beloved West Side Market—with something for everyone.

"You can shop for your fresh foods, your meats, your vegetables, your fruits, etc. And at the same time have an enjoyable social area," Aungst said.

Kyriazis is hopeful that more people will come to this area and stay here long term.

Market 42 is also focusing on walkability with a trail and indoor-outdoor elements for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round.

Farmhouse-style homes will be built behind it.

Kyriazis described it as that of an ecosystem where everyone can work off one another and thrive.

"Most of the restaurants will buy from vendors inside the market, so the bbq place will buy from the butcher. Italian place will buy from the guy who's gonna be making the pasta," Kyriazis said.

"Brunswick is really arriving and we're thrilled that people wanna be here and grow their businesses here," Aungst said.

A playground will also be a focal point for neighborhood children.

The goal is to have Market 42 open by the first quarter of 2024.

Kyriazis says there have been strong letters of intent.



He reports they are at 60% occupancy so far.