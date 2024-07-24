Dog returned to shelter twice now nearing 1 year in Medina County shelter

Pugsley, a dog who has spent nearly a year in the Medina County SPCA, is ready to find his forever family.

In September of 2023, humane investigators were called to a home for a litter of puppies.

When they arrived, they found five larger puppies being kept inside two dog crates with limited movement, according to the shelter.

The owner of the home decided to let the shelter take the 7-month-old puppies with them.

Out of all of the puppies, Pugsley, was the most terrified. They had never been in a car or walked on a leash before.

Pugsley has watched all of his siblings get adopted and is the last one left.

After having a rough start in the shelter, he now loves going on walks, playing with toys and hanging out with other dogs. He also gets along with cats.

Life in the shelter has been difficult for him as he is nervous and scared in unfamiliar settings.

The shelter says he does not do well with children and has not had the opportunity to be potty trained since he has spent most of his life in the shelter environment.

He has been adopted twice and was returned the next day due to these struggles.

Anyone interested in adopting Pugsley can head to the shelter located at 8790 Guilford Road in Seville.