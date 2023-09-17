Fall Festival season officially underway at beloved Mapleside Farms in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Grab your flannels and dust off your best "Pumpkin Spice" coffee mug...

Fall festival season is officially underway here in Northeast Ohio!

This weekend marks the 2023 kickoff and re-opening at Brunswick staple Mapleside Farms.

Pumpkins, caramel apples, apple cider and more than a dozen varieties of apples are available all season long.

The iconic Pumpkin Village returns with a corn maze that will send Browns fans into a frenzy.

The Jurassic Myles Corn Maze pays homage to Cleveland Browns fan favorite and Defensive End Myles Garrett.

The maze mashes together Garrett and his love of dinosaurs.

The Pumpkin Village also features more than 20 attractions.

A playground, super slide, giant jump pillows and pedal race car track are just a few offerings.

One of the benchmark events of the season is the 50th Anniversary of the Johnny Appleseed Festival.

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut will take his talents to Brunswick as he participates in the National Apple Cider Donut Eating Championships on Sept. 24th.

Each weekend at Pumpkin Village features a special event. This season’s lineup includes:



Princess & Pirate is happening this weekend: Sept. 15-17

Sept. 15-17 50th Johnny Appleseed: Sept. 22-24

Sept. 22-24 Hometown Heroes: Sept. 29-October 1

Sept. 29-October 1 Pumpkin Fest: Oct. 6-8

Oct. 6-8 Superhero Weekend: Oct. 13-15

Oct. 13-15 Wild West: Oct. 20-22

Oct. 20-22 Spooky Fest: Oct. 27-29

For a full list of seasonal events, hours and more on Mapleside Farms, click here.