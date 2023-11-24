How to support small businesses in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — Small Business Saturday is November 25.

The annual event celebrates and supports small businesses in local communities.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited two shops in Medina Square as the owners prepared for the busy holiday shopping season.

"One of our top sellers this year is Santa's kindness ornament," said Julie McNabb, co-owner of JK Gift Shop.

McNabb and her sister, Julie Heinz, have been in business in Medina for the last 16 years.

They said Small Business Saturday can make or break their shop's bottom line.

Like many small businesses, it's been challenging to recover losses from the pandemic.

During those tough times, Heinz kept going because she loved what she did.

"There's real people and real impacts around you and I think that's what makes me want to come back to work every day above and beyond my own paycheck," said Heinz.

Consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday in 2022 spent almost $18 billion, according to credit card company American Express.

However, many shoppers have had to cut back on their spending due to inflation.

"I think people are being more cautious this year," said Carmen Greenberg, owner of The Gardener's Cottage.

However, Greenberg is still hopeful for a successful shopping season.

"I think people still enjoy purchasing gifts for the holidays and we try to have products that are, you know, priced something for everyone, something that everyone can afford," said Greenberg.

The Gardener's Cottage and JK Gift Shop sell items online, but the owners are excited to welcome shoppers in person.

"It's not just about the sales, it's about the experience and the environment," said McNabb.

"It's totally different when you open the door and you have the piano man in the front window, which we're going to have playing Christmas carols."

