Man dies in Wadsworth police officer-involved shooting

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Ohio BCI is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a man has died in the City of Wadsworth.

News 5 was there as Wadsworth police moved in and shut down a neighborhood Tuesday evening.

They got a call just after 9 p.m. for an armed man at a home.

Wadsworth police say the man was threatening suicide in a backyard along Durling Drive.

As officers arrived, they reported gunshots had been fired.

Fire and EMS rushed to the scene, and officers used life-saving measures on the man, but he ultimately died on scene.

It's still not entirely clear how many shots were fired, who fired first or if there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.

News 5 spoke with the Wadsworth Police Chief, who says the investigation is ongoing and that information will come from Ohio BCI.

"We will not be releasing any additional information, but we do want to say that the reason why we called BCI is so that there is a fair and thorough, impartial investigation that's conducted," Daniel Chafin, Chief of Police City of Wadsworth, said.

He further stressed the timing of this incident had nothing to do with the annual Blue Tip parade or Festival.

He stresses there was no threat to anyone at that community event.

"We would like to let the public know that there was never any association with the Blue Tip Parade or festival. This occurred well after the parade was over. We did have officers at the Blue Tip Festival. Obviously, if something like that would have happened or had been the case, we would have made notification, but this took place approximately half a mile to a mile away from that scene," Chafin said.

The suspect’s name has not been released out of respect for the family.

As part of standard protocol—multiple officers are now on leave.

Staffing of law enforcement at that Blue Tip Festival will not be impacted.

Ohio BCI is leading this case.

Stay with News 5 for the latest developing details.

