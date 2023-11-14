Medina County Library matches new, inclusive toys with themed books for children

MEDINA, Ohio — The small bright corner surrounded by fairy tales and ABCs that is tucked in the back of the Medina County Library has always been magical.

“This space alone is a great place for kids and families to be,” said Catie Taylor, Children and Teen Acquisition Librarian at the Medina County Library.

Only now, new toy treasures are taking over the shelves and casting more positive spells of inclusive children’s play.

“[We] are trying to make sure that our spaces are welcoming for everybody no matter what their abilities are,” Taylor said.

After a call in from the Medina Children's Department, Taylor remembers being “swept off” her feet. She was informed that a local group called “Replay for Kids” requested to debut its unique toys at the library.

“Replay for Kids is an organization that's been around here in Medina County…they take toys and adapt them so that kids with different types of needs and abilities are more easily able to play with their toys.”

The importance of inclusivity in children’s play is simple. As Taylor shared, “Sometimes children’s toys are not intuitive,” especially for kids navigating special abilities. She explained that “sometimes the buttons are small — are really hard to push, even for me as a grown-up.”

But not these special toys.

Our News 5 crew watched Taylor and her own children play with the toys while admiring the literature they accompany. Each toy is housed in a special kit called “Adapted Toy Packs,” which includes five matching themed books. The Adapted Toy Packs are available for check out one at a time with a library card.

“These are very easy to push,” Taylor said while demoing on a garbage toy truck. “I think these will be really valuable and really appreciated.”

This is the first of three rounds of Adapted Toy Packs to be revealed at all Medina County District Library branches.

“It's important for kids and parents and families together to share that really positive experience of playing with toys and then reading books that go along with them,” said Taylor.

