LODI, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio couple hopes creativity, saying cheese and having fun will be the recipe to success for a new business.

Jessica Volke and Chase Christie opened "Treat Yo Selfie" at the Ohio Station Outlets in Lodi.

Inside is more than a dozen hand-made backdrops that are perfect for snapping a selfie of yourself or a professional photographer.

The couple built the company from the ground up in about two months.

Treat Yo Selfie is open Fridays through Sundays and costs $25.