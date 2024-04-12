Northeast Ohio suburb ranked in top 10 for retirees

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A new report shows more retirees are choosing to spend their golden years in the Buckeye State.

Twelve cities in Ohio are ranked among the top 50 best suburbs for retirees, according to thisoldhouse.com.

Brunswick ranked in the top 10, landing at number eight.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with one of the authors of the report about what makes Brunswick such a great destination.

"Brunswick did great in everything," said Taelor Candiloro, a data journalist. "Over 17% of the population in Brunswick are senior citizens, but only around 6% of that population is actually living below the poverty line."

With inflation still high, older residents on fixed incomes are really feeling the pinch. A lower cost of living is key.

Laura Toth, the director of Medina County's Office for Older Adults, told Brookbank the county is very competitive.

"There's a low sales tax rate in Medina County compared to some of the other surrounding counties," said Toth.

Toth also said Medina County offers a number of services for seniors.

"We also are lucky enough to have a local human services levy that supports seniors. We're providing things like home delivered meals, transportation options, things of that nature, but we also provide social, recreational opportunities, educational events," said Toth.

Those amenities are big draws for retirees. Taylor Petkovsek, director of Brunswick's Parks and Recreation Department, told Brookbank there's always something to do.

"I think that we are a very welcoming, family-oriented community and I can see the appeal for seniors," said Petkovsek. "We're mostly focused on getting them here with their peers, providing them opportunities to stay healthy and live a longer life."

Quality of life is another important factor for retirees like Brunswick resident Paul Behe.

"As you get older, health care is a major issue," said Behe. "We have world class health care in the Greater Cleveland area."

That alone makes battling Northeast Ohio's snow and cold every year worth it.

"The winters haven't been as bad. We don't have the hurricanes to contend with. We don't have the wildfires to contend with. All in all, you get used to it," said Behe.

