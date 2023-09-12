One Bridge Center helps connect those with disabilities, develop digital skills for workforce success

MEDINA, Ohio — A mother’s mission to help her son living with a disability thrive in Ohio’s digital workforce is now helping a group of Northeast Ohio high school graduates find success doing the same.

As Anita Murphy explained, “You have individuals who need to understand how to transition into work” – and that’s where her One Bridge Center team steps in.

Like the needs of her son, Murphy said she was looking for a program for him to work on computers.

However, as Murphy shared, “not a lot of companies provided the computer read digital skill training that is necessary… a lot of times you’re boxed into…retail, manufacturing, cleaning – and there’s nothing wrong with those things, but there is a group of individuals who have a very big interest when it comes to learning to operate in the digital space.”

So, in 2014, Murphy started her journey to provide this unique experience.

Then, in 2020, she opened the One Bridge Center, where clients gain digital job skill training, with backing and certification from local Northeast Ohio boards of developmental disability and Ohioans with Disabilities.

The training also extends to life, helping students with budgeting, money management, and socialization.

Client, Joseph Turchiano, attributes the program to his ability to explore his love for music and grow into a team leader.

“I socialize with everybody here, make sure their day is going good. I help them out if I can help them out with anything,” he said. “They treat you with respect. They treat you like adults…I feel that I’m getting more confidence here. I feel like I’m growing here in any way I can.”

That unique focus and priceless experience is what Murphy says is helping the center’s clients appeal to employers.

Though, with more help from local and small businesses, she hopes more students will see success.

Her goal is to expand the One Bridge Center into different counties and offer pilots to those interested.

“We all work as one together to help an individual cross that bridge into successful employment,” Murphy said.