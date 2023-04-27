'Positively Portraits' helps high school seniors boost confidence in exchange for senior pictures

MEDINA, Ohio — A picture is worth a thousand words, but for Medina photographer Samantha Ponomarenko and her team of high school spokesmodels, the memories and experience are worth even more.

“This is what I’ve been doing forever,” Ponomarenko said. “I got started with my friends and we were going into our senior year and I started taking their senior pictures."

Now in her third year of owning her photography business, Positively Portraits often reflects on her true passion and inspiration behind her work with high school juniors and seniors, especially girls.

“My sister has been a huge inspiration through everything. Ever since she was little, she would pose and model for me, and I started my spokesmodel when she was going into her senior year. She was always in front of my camera, and so were her friends. So, it was born then.”

Through Positively Portraits, teen girls and boys are encouraged to join as a year-long ambassador. The commitment includes exclusive photoshoots, unlimited digital copies, group activities and a cash bonus. However, teens often leave with a better sense of self.

“We all encourage each other during the photoshoots, and I think you just like become closer as friends even though most of us didn’t know each other, but now we have these friendships that will last forever,” she said. “We try to give their pictures meaning and really encourage them to be themselves and show who they are, show their confidence.”

Immersing these teens into the real world and connecting them with local businesses during shoots remains top priority, especially for parents like Amy Hammer-Huber, whose daughter, Abbey, is a Positively Portraits ambassador.

“We gave it a shot, and I’m so thankful,” Mrs. Hammer-Huber said. “I can't wait to see how she develops and grows."

In a world of endless photo editing and filters, it’s easy to get lost in the pursuit of perfection.

Though here, these real moments of raw authenticity and friendship couldn’t be more perfect.

Those interested in becoming a spokesmodel must apply. Those accepted will be announced Monday, May 1.

To apply, click here.