Prayers answered for new clothing ministry in Brunswick that helps women, children

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — It looks like a new clothing boutique has opened in Brunswick. But a closer look reveals the true mission.

“I have a passion for women and children,” said Denise Walsh, Woven with Promise.

Woven with Promise is a brand-new Medina County non-profit designed to help women and children who are victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse.

Walsh volunteered for years at a domestic violence shelter.

“I know the trials and tribulations these women have when they come into a shelter. They leave very difficult situations with absolutely nothing on their backs,” said Walsh.

That is why she has been on a mission to help and for Walsh, this Christian ministry is a labor of love.

” I went out there and started knocking on doors,” she said.

Saint Mark’s Church in Brunswick answered and donated a room in what used to be a school to Woven with Promise.

“The building has been sitting here empty and they know they’ve been blessed with this space, and they want it to be used for the community and to give back to the community. So, they were very happy to support our mission and the clothing ministry,” Walsh said.

There are clothes for women, children, and teenagers some with tags still on them, all in near-perfect condition.

“The people that are coming here really need these things so they’re going to get good quality clothes and it feels good to give to people that you know have nothing,” said Heather Lytle, Woven with Promise.

There are donations that are still being sorted and set up. The non-profit will also help foster children and families in Medina County.

But the organization is still in need of more donations. The organization’s wish list can be found on its Facebook page and Instagram page. There will be a community open house on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with the nonprofit opening next week.

“I think God will lead it in many, many, many directions,” said Kathy Mohr, Woven with Promise. “I think it’s having faith that you are on the right track and let it take you where it does."

