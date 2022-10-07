Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet

MEDINA, Ohio — America's favorite pet might be a fox from Ohio named Stinky.

The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina. The nonprofit is committed to rescuing captive red foxes.

Stinky has made the quarterfinals for America's Favorite Pet and is currently in second place. If he wins, the sanctuary gets a $10,000 prize.

"We walk a very fine line of promoting and steering away. So you know, a lot of what we're doing is raising awareness and not so much promote that these guys are the favorite pet to have within the home. It takes a very specific owner, so really it's about the awareness," Michelle Vokac with the sanctuary said.

You can vote for Stinky by clicking here.