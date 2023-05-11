'Tools and Tech' program expands Medina County District Library's inventory available to patrons

MEDINA, Ohio — A trip to the library these days means more than just checking out books and hanging out. Several Northeast Ohio library branches are expanding inventory to help meet the community’s growing needs. Medina County District Library branch kicked off a “Tools and Tech” program to address the burdens its patrons face daily.

The idea was sparked from a staff survey surrounding suggested items they believe would be useful to the community.

“When the economy is not doing well and inflation is very high, people do come to their libraries. When people are out of work, they come to the library…whatever is going on in the community or whatever they need is, we try to help address it,” said Tina Sabol, Medina County District Library Community Engagement Manager.

Through the “Tools and Tech” program, patrons can check out items including a radon detector, a thermal leak detector, a stud finder, WIFI hotspots, or a blood pressure monitor for free for 14 days. Patrons are limited to one item per library card. There is a $5 late fee and replacement costs vary.

“People are honest. They want to use these items. They want to try them out…and they were kind enough to bring it back,” said Sabol.

As patrons share their experiences using Tools and Tech items, Customer Service Clerk, Abby McMillan, shared her favorite recap regarding the library’s ukulele.

“We had a gentleman who came in the other day to return the ukulele, but he wanted to show us what he learned. He broke into song and was playing this Hawaiian love song and before you knew it, we had like six people just converge on the desk, and we were all watching him, and he was so animated,” she said. “It’s nice to hear the good feedback and to see the feedback too.”

For more information on Medina County District Library’s “Tools and Tech” program, click here.