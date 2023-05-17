Train derails in Spencer Township, shuts down portion of State Route 301

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A train derailment in Spencer Township Medina County shut down a busy roadway, as crews worked to clean up the debris and remove the box cars Wednesday morning.

The derailment happened along North Main Street near the Spencer Feed & Supply Co.

State Route 301 (North Main Street) is currently closed at State Route 162 to the south.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area, as the road is blocked off to all-thru traffic.

Overnight, the News Tracker 5 captured at least four box cars off of the tracks.

The initial call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The train is owned by Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway Company.

It appears no one was hurt in this incident.

It’s still not clear what the train was hauling and if there’s a threat to public safety.

News 5 has reached out to Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company for more details. We have not heard back.

This is not the first derailment in Northeast Ohio this week.

Another derailment happened on Monday in Wayne County involving CSX.

Sterling Fire reports 16 cars derailed in that incident.

No one was injured, and no hazardous materials were released.

This all comes on the heels of The Railway Safety Act being introduced after the East Palestine derailment.

It is now up for consideration in the full Senate.

Stay with News 5 for the latest developing details.