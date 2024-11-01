Troopers search for maroon commercial vehicle following fatal crash in Medina

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a maroon-colored commercial vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash in Medina County.

The crash happened on Halloween around 10 p.m. on I-71 southbound near mile marker 206.

According to troopers, a Volvo commercial vehicle was heading southbound when it became disabled in the right lane.

A 2018 Chevrolet Trax was traveling southbound on I-71 and struck the Volvo, according to troopers.

A third vehicle also struck the Volvo and drove away from the scene.

Mark McGraw, 73, was driving the Chevrolet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, 68-year-old Daved Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe a maroon or red-colored commercial vehicle was also involved in the crash and has heavy damage to the driver and passenger side door.

