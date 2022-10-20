Wadsworth's 'Thriller' flash mob ready to thrill at Scare on the Square

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The ultimate spooky, “Thriller” flash mob in Wadsworth is ready to perform its Halloween staple during this year’s Scare on the Square event.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Thriller performance will begin at 7 p.m. The free event is expected to draw about 5,000 spectators this year.

“Wadsworth is a very unique town, very unique community that supports almost anything you do and when do something as fun as this, everybody just loves to come out. They love to be in community. They love to be together and embrace our downtown,” said Alex Mcilvaine, Michael Jackson Impersonator for the flash mob.

More than 200 people from all over Northeast Ohio spent hours rehearsing for the performance, including Virginia Comi from Stow.

“[I’m] so excited. Very excited,” said Comi. “[It’s my] very first time ever.”

When asked what made her want to, Comi reflected on Michael Jackson’s musical legacy saying, “Michael was such an amazing talent. He was so incredible and it is really the best video ever made.”

The Thriller flash mob debuted at Scare on the Square in 2014.

“We work a lot on trying to simulate that mob because that effect of that tight mob of dancers coming at you with the same time synchronized movement is just a strong effect for the audience,” said Lori McIlvaine, Director of the flash mob.

As the king of pop warned in his zombie hit, “under the moonlight / You see a sight that almost stops your heart.” Well, just remember it’s the Wadsworth Flash Mob ready to give you a thriller night.