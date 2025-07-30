West Nile Virus found in Medina mosquito samples

The Medina County Health Department is reporting that West Nile Virus was found in mosquito samples.

According to the health department, seven samples tested positive for the virus.

No human cases have been reported.

Here's how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus:

DRAIN



Look for and drain sources of standing water on your property — litter, tires, buckets, flowerpots, wading pools and similar items that could create standing water and become mosquito breeding sites.

Frequently change water in bird baths and pet bowls.

Drain small puddles after heavy rainstorms.

DUNK



Apply mosquito larvicide, sometimes called mosquito “dunks,” to areas of standing water that cannot be drained. The “dunks” are environmentally safe and won’t harm pets. Purchase them at your local hardware store.

PROTECT

