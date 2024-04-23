Don't call it a comeback: Another fisher believed to have been found in Northeast Ohio

An animal that was believed to have been extirpated from Northeast Ohio more than 200 years ago was seen reportedly for a second time in Northeast Ohio, according to News 5's media partner, the Akron Beacon Journal.

According to the ABJ, the fisher was discovered as roadkill in Kent.

The fisher was found at the intersection of State Route 59 and State Route 261 in Franklin Township near Kent State University, according to William Ressler, who found the animal and reported it to state wildlife officials. If confirmed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it could be the farthest west that one has been spotted in the state.

Last month, a fisher was spotted in Ashtabula.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the fisher was extirpated from Northeast Ohio, which means it was rooted out or completely destroyed.

The fisher is a member of the weasel family.