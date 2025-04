Kent firefighters rescued a woman who fell in the Cuyahoga River early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the river south of West Main Street around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the woman was dipping her feet in the water when she lost her balance and fell in.

She was able to get to an island in the middle of the river, where firefighters and the Portage County Dive Team were able to rescue her.