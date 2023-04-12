Flood mitigation project in the works near former Geauga Lake site, bringing relief to residents

AURORA, Ohio — Relief is on the way for dozens of residents who live near the former Geauga Lake amusement park in Aurora.

After years of damaging floods and cleanup, FEMA is awarding the city millions of dollars to fix the problem.

It’s all part of a flood risk reduction project.

"When it rains really heavy, I just pray," Lorraine Safranek of Aurora said.

Safranek says she and her husband George have been living on a prayer for the last 34 years in their Aurora home.

The cleanup that follows the heavy rainstorms has been unbearable.

"Our basement has flooded four times, maybe? So I've lost count," Safranek said.

She's not alone.

Folks who live near Geauga Lake have reached a boiling point.

Harry Stark, Director of Public Services and Engineering for the city of Aurora, says the vacant park and setup have been the epicenter of persistent flood problems.

The Chagrin River and its tributaries run right into the low-lying neighborhood, dropping dangerous and potentially deadly volumes of water.

"Some of the area is considered to be in kind of a bowl right and trying to get drainage out of those areas is extremely difficult," Stark said.

Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin says FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant could bring the long-term fix many have pleaded for.

She's expressed serious concern over the years during her tenure as mayor, completed a number of studies, and is grateful for the federal government's assistance.

"Some of those homes have just been inundated, and it's a sad thing to see," Womer Benjamin said.

The grant will help cover the purchase and demolition of 11 flood-prone homes and one flood-prone vacant parcel.

The city of Aurora will foot the bill for roughly $250,000.

FEMA awarded Aurora more than $2.3 million for a flood risk reduction project.

Residents won't pay a dime.

"If we could just remove some of the most flood-prone homes to provide more land for drainage and for other flood management opportunities that would be a good thing," Womer Benjamin said.

Once homes are demolished, crews will focus on floodplain and stream restoration work.

They’ll then upgrade the storm sewers.

Finally, they will create a flood detention facility through the land they acquired.

This project is expected to take at least two to three years.

City leaders are hoping to get appraisals completed this year.

Then they will negotiate with homeowners on the properties.

The city stressed no one is being forced out, and the vast majority support the plan.

Sima Merick, Executive Director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement:

“The city of Aurora has had numerous flood events which caused damage to properties, businesses and roads. After the flood risk reduction project is completed, the community will be safer, due in part to the acquisition and demolition of the flood-prone residential structures.”

