Kent police warn of scammers pretending to be them

KENT, Ohio — Kent police have issued a warning after reports of a local phone scam in which scammers claim to be someone from their department.

According to the department, scammers call residents using the station's non-emergency line number and ask them to call back on a different number.

The callers are using the non-emergency line's number, which is 330-673-7732, but are actually spoofing. Spoofing is the act of hiding a number from an unknown person as being from a known person or department.

Police will never call you and ask for money over the phone.

They also will not ask for payment in form of gift cards, money cards, wired money, or any type of cash app card.

If you feel like you've been scammed, call the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 1-800-282-0515.