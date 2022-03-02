Kent State to receive $2 million towards brain health research

KENT, Ohio — Former Kent State University student Dr. Earl Miller and his wife Marlene Wicherski are giving the university $2 million to support research programs and students at the school's Brain Health Research Institute.

The institute focuses on research and education of the brain's health across a person's life and looks into how to treat and prevent brain disease.

“On behalf of the Kent State community, I would like to express deep gratitude to Dr. Earl Miller and Marlene Wicherski for their continued support of our university,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon. “Their generous gift will help advance our elite Brain Health Research Institute and further opportunities for our amazing students.”

The money will go towards:



The creation of a Brain Health Research Institute Endowed Directorship.

The Brain Health Research Institute Undergraduate Fellows Program.

Miller has previously established multiple scholarships for the university and is one of the founding members of the Brain Health Research Institute’s Advisory Committee.

“Kent State gave me so much, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back,” Miller said. “I am excited by the innovative plans for the Brain Health Research Institute. I am sure it will be a big success, and I hope my gift will help.”

Miller received his undergraduate degree from Kent State in 1985 before getting his master's and doctorate at Princeton University.

