Kent State University adds 6 new majors, invests in aeronautics field

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is working to meet the growing demands of an evolving student body and workforce.

Officials just announced plans to roll out six new majors this Fall.

Most of them focus on the aeronautics and flying industry.

It's no secret that there is a constant need for pilots and air traffic controllers.

Kent State officials say these are not necessarily all new majors.

They've previously had concentrations, but elevating them to separate majors and investing in the field will pay off in the long term.

"I think it's pretty awesome for Kent State. It's always good to expand and you know, people to offer more programs for students," Gavin Procick, a Kent State University student said.

Kent State University is working to take the educational experience to new heights.

Right now a 44,000-square-foot, multi-million-dollar expansion at the Aeronautics and Engineering Building is underway.

That means 80% more space for the growing program which saw a more than 50% surge in enrollment in 2018.

The upgraded space will include cutting-edge labs, collaborative areas, and offices.

"It's slowly blossoming. Now, it's almost done," Blake Peet, a Kent State University student said.

As the project nears completion--the University announced new majors within the College of Aeronautics and Engineering including Professional Pilot, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Operation, Aeronautical Studies, Air Traffic and Airspace Management, and Aviation Management.

"We really knew that by elevating that, we may have even more students in mind. One might not want to control but want to work on airports and airport terminals," Maureen McFarland, Ph.D., Associate Dean of Academic Affairs for the College of Aeronautics and Engineering at Kent State University said.

The need for workers in this field is critical and interest is growing each day according to Kent officials.

Jetline manufacturing giant Boeing is forecasting demand for 2.1 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years.

This includes 600,000 pilots and 610,000 maintenance technicians.

McFarland says providing a hands-on experience for students will better prepare them for the workforce.

"We are still a partner with the Federal Aviation Administration as a training initiative school. We are the only one in Ohio. We have the only complete suite of air traffic control simulation at our school," McFarland said.

Kent State officials say it's not necessarily about changing but adapting to an evolving workforce that offers something for everyone.

Blake Peet says his roommate actually transferred from Florida to Kent State specifically for the Professional Pilot Program because it's so strong and respected.

"Definitely a great field to get into. It's got good pay, and it's tough. You want the best in there so we wanna invest as much as we can into that program," Peet said.

"It's more about meeting the needs and what the world is going to look like in 20 years. And I think naturally the students are going to come in," McFarland said.

The Kent State University Airport reports more takeoffs and landings than Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

In addition, the College of Arts and Sciences is adding a Biochemistry Major.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education still needs to approve the six new majors for the anticipated fall 2023 rollout.

