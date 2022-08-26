Kent State University named one of best universities in U.S. for LGBTQ+ students for third year in a row

KENT, Ohio — A northeast Ohio university is in the national spotlight yet again for its support and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

For the third year in a row, Kent State University was named one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly campuses in the U.S.

Mike Holden | News 5 Kent State University has been named one of best universities in U.S. for LGBTQ+ students for third year in a row.



Students and staff say the feelings of comfort, safety and equality are apparent and happen the moment you step foot on campus.

"Absolutely love it. It makes me feel so proud to be here. It makes me feel comfortable attending here. I feel comfortable being myself here," said Serena Gestring, a Kent State Sophomore Emerging Media and Technology student.

Students, faculty, and staff at Kent State are beaming with pride over the accolade, and the university's faculty and staff take it incredibly seriously.

"I think it's about helping everyone have a sense of belonging," said Yvonna Washington-Greer, Assistant Vice President of Equity Identity and Success.

Nonprofit organization "Campus Pride" honored Kent State, ranking it among 40 four-year institutions.

Campus Pride Index has been the premier LGBTQ National Benchmarking Tool.

Its purpose is to create safer, more inclusive communities and allow families and students to search the database for the top schools of their choice.

KSU earned a 5-out-of-5-star perfect score, hitting major marks in LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs, and practices.

"Students are helping us to understand what they need and what they want," said Washington-Greer.

Kent State has operated an LGBTQ+ Center in its Student Center since 2010, offering a safe space for students to utilize resources and talk with peers and mentors.

The university also offers an LGBTQ+ living-learning community in Korb Hall.

It's open to all students interested in learning about sexual orientation and gender identity, with a major focus on social justice.

Students and staff say these tools have been instrumental in making everyone know they are studying and living in the right place.

"It's important for us to create these spaces and offer these resources and also help students to connect and to feel like they're not alone," said Washington-Greer.

"It just it makes me feel really good to have people who care and understand and accept. That's really great," said Gestring.

Kent State also has a number of LGBTQ+ groups. One that is open to the student community is called Q'ommunity and another is called QTPOC, which is a closed group for Queer and Trans People of Color.

The only other university in Ohio to make Campus Pride's list is Ohio State.

If you want to check out the full list, click here.

Click here to view the CDC's self-assessment document for LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools.