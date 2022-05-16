Mural project in Downtown Kent calls for local artists' input, creativity

KENT, Ohio — There's an open call for local artists in Kent to brighten a former vacant warehouse and help transform into a new storage and student rental business this summer.

The building’s owner, in partnership with Paino Associates Architects & Builders and Main Street Kent, are accepting submissions for mural designs to cover the north side of the building located at 716 N. Mantua Street.

The blank canvas is 18 feet by 16 feet. Bridget Tipton, an interior designer with Paino Associates Architects & Builders, told News 5 the space “would be much better served with a piece of public art.” She added, “the artist should have ties to Kent.”

As for the mural’s theme, Tipton says the open submissions are a way to allow artists to bring their perspectives of Kent and creativity to life. However, logos and brands will not be included in the design.

“The content of the mural is pretty open. We've asked for a few options. It could be figural and faces. It could be flowers. It could be an illusion mural, but if someone makes a proposal that's outside of those categories, we would. We're open to that too.”

Tipton says she hopes the project is the start of more art being showcased throughout Downtown Kent.

“It'll make a good impression and it'll say a lot about the city and the investment that the public is willing to make and large-scale art,” she said.

Submissions close May 20.

Click here, to submit your design.