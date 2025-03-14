Search for helicopter underway in Mogadore Reservoir

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating and multiple agencies are supporting the search of a helicopter crash in the Mogadore Reservoir in Portage County.

Recovery efforts are underway.

Authorities have scheduled a noon media update, which will be streamed on this story.

WEWS

Troopers were first notified of the potential crash around 7:15 a.m.

First responders from Summit County and Mogadore, multiple fire departments, the Portage County HazMat Team and Portage County Emergency Management are responding to the crash.

News 5 is working to learn more.

