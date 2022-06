RAVENNA, Ohio — A carrier full of puppies was found on the side of a road in Ravenna on Wednesday.

According to the Portage Animal Protective League, the puppies were found near the Sheetz and Ravenna High School.

The puppies were filthy, hot, thirsty and hungry.

They are estimated to be around six weeks old.

If anyone knows who may have left these puppies out, reach out to the shelter.