Son accused of fatally stabbing his father at Aurora home, police say

AURORA, Ohio - A man has been taken into custody Tuesday morning following the fatal stabbing of his father in Aurora, police confirmed.

Police said at 9 p.m. Monday they received a 911 call reporting a physical domestic situation at a house on Greenview Drive between a 22-year-old man and his 52-year-old father Thomas Gavin.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the father dead with multiple stab wounds.

Colton Gavin, 22, was taken into custody without incident and was charged with murder, according to court documents.

He was given a $1 million bond during his arraignment Tuesday at Portage County Common Pleas Court.

Gavin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m.