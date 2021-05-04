Streetsboro councilmember accused of sending inappropriate photos to 13-year-old boy via SnapChat

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A Streetsboro City Council member was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate photos of himself to a 13-year-old boy in Mayfield Heights and appeared at the boy’s home.

John D. Ruediger, 42, was arrested on April 29 and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony, according to a news release from Mayfield Heights police. Additional charges may be presented to the Grand Jury.

On Sunday, April 25, police responded to a residence for a report of a sex offense, police stated. The parents of the 13-year-old boy reported their son was contacted via SnapChat by someone they believed to be an adult male. Police said the same man also appeared at the boy’s home in the early morning hours.

The subject was identified by police as Ruediger.

According to the City of Streetsboro’s website, Ruediger represents Ward 2.

The city released the following statement about Ruediger’s arrest:

"On behalf of Streetsboro City Council and the City of Streetsboro Administration, we are deeply saddened to learn of the arrest of Councilman John Ruediger. We are aware of the allegations and are deeply troubled by them. However, there is a legal process in place which we expect will proceed as required. Therefore, neither council members or the administration will have any further comment until those legal proceedings are completed. At this point, no determination has been made on Mr. Ruediger’s status on council as he is an elected official subject to the provisions of the Streetsboro City Charter."

