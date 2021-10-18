Watch
Woman dies after Brimfield Township crash

Police lights
Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:11:49-04

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. The crash happened on State Route 43 near Old Forge Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Gladys Hughey, 63, was attempting to turn left on Old Forge Road, when she struck a Saturn Vue head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

She was transported to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers said two passengers in her vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Saturn Vue suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

